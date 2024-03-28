Lifestyle | Food

Check out Pooja Hegde posted a picture of a delicious Pad Thai dish on her Instagram story; take a look below.

Pooja Hegde‘s food preferences have shared her passion for eating on social media and her occasional culinary travels. Her love of delicious cuisine is evident in the photos on social media that show her consuming a variety of homemade dishes from restaurants. Although her career in the entertainment sector is her primary focus, her rare posts on food suggest that she enjoys and is interested in various culinary experiences. This time, she enjoys her vacation in Thailand, where she relishes authentic Pad Thai dishes. Take a look below.

Pooja Hegde’s Authentic Food Appearance-

The B’Town actress shared a picture of delicious authentic Thai cuisine on her Instagram story. The food plate contains steamed rice noodles, temptingly stir-fried with eggs, flared with dried shrimp, tamarind juice, fish sauce, shallots, red chili pepper, and green spring onions. For drinks, she took orange juice.

She captioned her post, “Pad Thai in Thailand 🇹🇭 ❤️.”

If you want to try something authentic, try Pad Thai dishes.

