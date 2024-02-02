Here’s How You Can Make Disha Parmar’s Favorite Dish Chole Bhature At Home

Disha Parmar is a talented actress in Indian television who has carved her niche with her stints in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, and others. However, the actress is very active on her social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal life. Recently, the actress shared a photo of her favorite, Chole Bhature. So, let’s check out how you can make it at home.

Chole Recipe

Ingredient

White gram (chickpea)

Baking soda

Tomato puree

Chopped green chillies

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

oil

cumin

asafoetida

Pomegranate seeds

Coriander powder

Red chilli powder

Fragrant spices for seasoning food

1 tsp turmeric

salt

A little chopped coriander

Firstly, soak the chickpeas overnight and boil them in the cooker for 3 to 4 minutes. Put oil in a pan, add garlic ginger paste, and simultaneously add tomato pure and cook well. After some time, add red chilies, turmeric, coriander, and other ingredients and fry them until the spices start to release oil. Then add salt and water and mix them well. Then, in the boiling water, add chickpeas and cook until they are ready.

Bhature Recipe

Ingredient

4 cups all-purpose flour

fluent

1/2 cup curd

salt

Baking soda

Oil for frying

To make Bhature, mix flour with a little semolina, then add oil, salt, curd, and baking soda. After kneading the flour, cover it with a cotton cloth and leave for some time. Now, make small dough balls into Puri and fry them in oil.

Serve your hot chole with bhature and garnish it with coriander, onion, and lemon.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments.