Here’s How You Can Make Disha Parmar’s Favorite Dish Chole Bhature At Home

Disha Parmar is a talented actress in Indian television who has carved her niche with her stints in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, and others. However, the actress is very active on her social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal life. Recently, the actress shared a photo of her favorite, Chole Bhature. So, let’s check out how you can make it at home.
Chole Recipe
Ingredient
White gram (chickpea)
Baking soda
Tomato puree
Chopped green chillies
1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
oil
cumin
asafoetida
Pomegranate seeds
Coriander powder
Red chilli powder
Fragrant spices for seasoning food
1 tsp turmeric
salt
A little chopped coriander
Firstly, soak the chickpeas overnight and boil them in the cooker for 3 to 4 minutes. Put oil in a pan, add garlic ginger paste, and simultaneously add tomato pure and cook well. After some time, add red chilies, turmeric, coriander, and other ingredients and fry them until the spices start to release oil. Then add salt and water and mix them well. Then, in the boiling water, add chickpeas and cook until they are ready.
Bhature Recipe
Ingredient
4 cups all-purpose flour
fluent
1/2 cup curd
salt
Baking soda
Oil for frying
To make Bhature, mix flour with a little semolina, then add oil, salt, curd, and baking soda. After kneading the flour, cover it with a cotton cloth and leave for some time. Now, make small dough balls into Puri and fry them in oil.
Serve your hot chole with bhature and garnish it with coriander, onion, and lemon.
