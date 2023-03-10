Ami Trivedi who plays the role of Manjiri in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, simply loves to cook. She explores a lot in cooking and tries out new delicacies when she has time.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ami talks about her passion for food.

Check here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

If I have to name one, it is going to be so difficult (laughs). I love Batata Vada, Kaman Dhokla. The list is endless. I cheat almost every second day.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

I think I will go with Khichdi.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

Yes I absolutely cook at home. I recently made Green Thai Curry. I decided to make it from scratch. I got all the ingredients – Lemon Grass, Basil, Green Turmeric, Jeera, Dhaniya, I made it into a paste. This recipe is completely oilless.

Apart from that, we have a very simple recipe called Vagareli Khichdi, my mom taught me this. This is indeed yummy and delicious.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a pure vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I don’t hate any veggies. I love veggies.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

There was something I ate on the flight once. It was in between a puree and cake. It was green in colour. I did not understand what it was. It was tasteless, but it was weird.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I love anybody who loves to eat. If somebody enjoys food the way I do, I would love to cook.

Midnight snack?

Pastries. I love to eat them in the night.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

When we were under lockdown, I learned a lot. I made Pizza at that time. We made Pizza from scratch. It was a great dish. Everyone helped me at home and we used to enjoy. They enjoy Dal Dhokli when I make.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

We get marks for dishes. My husband and son give me marks out of 10. I have got 10 on very few occasions, of which Thai Curry was one. Pizza was one of them. 8 and 9 marks mean it is very good. If I get 6, it means it is average. I have got 6, but have not gone below than that till now (laughs).