I feel I can beat any chef when it comes to Rajma Chawal: Tanmay Nagar

Talented actor Tanmay Nagar, who has previously projects Kaalkoot, Sab Moh Maya Hai and Ek Mahanayak – Dr B R Ambedkar, is a big-time foodie and a great cook. He, who loves to eat, shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com.

What is your favourite cheat food?

There are lot many mouth-watering dishes which I am tempted to eat, but for me, nothing can beat Maggi.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

This question scares me, but if I have to answer, it would be Gajar ka Halwa, made by my mom.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

In my busy, scheduled life, I hardly get a chance to cook, which I adore, and whenever I get free time, I head straight to the kitchen to make some Sev Tamatar Sabji which is immensely popular in Indore.

Veg or Non Veg?

I personally prefer being a Vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

Being health conscious, I avoid fried food, hence Baked.

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

From my childhood, I’ve always hated Bitter Gourd (Karela), and I still do. However, I am developing my taste in it.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I once tried vegan protein, and from that day in my life, I never wanted to touch it again.

Your erotica food?

Nothing in comparison to dark chocolate

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Well, if I get an opportunity, I would like to host Alia Bhatt

Midnight snack?

Taking care of my calories intake, I prefer protein with curd

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh still, my family loves to eat Idli Sambhar.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

I feel I can beat any chef when it comes to Rajma Chawal