I make yummy Pulao which my family likes: Joohi Pal

Actress Joohi Pal who is known for her portrayal in RadhaKrish, is presently part of the cast of the Dangal show Jyoti produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is a great cook. She loves to prepare the delicacies that her family likes. She is a foodie to the core.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Joohi talks about her passion for cooking and her food secrets.

Check them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

White Pasta and also I love South Indian food.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

I love this question..hmm it would be my all-time favourite food – Chinese, Manchurian and Fried Rice.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

Yes, I love cooking and most of the time I cook for myself Pulao.

Recipe:

Soak 2 cups rice for 15 minutes before making. Chop all vegetables like onion, tomato, green chilli, cauliflower, carrot and potato. In a tava, add some oil. When oil is heated add jeera, Kali mirch, tez patta and clove. When all these things give the colour brown, add all vegetables, add all masala – turmeric, coriander powder and red chilli powder, garam masala. Mix it well. Add soaked rice and potato, mix all well, add 5 to 6 cups water. Mix and cover it with a pressure cooker lid. Wait for 3 whistles and your pulao is ready to eat.

Veg or Non Veg?

Veg

Baked or fried?

Fried

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Indian baby pumpkin ( tinde)

Your erotica food?

Dark chocolate and strawberry

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Onion ka halwa

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Vicky Kaushal

Midnight snack?

Lays with chilled Coke

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Dal rice

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Pulao and Dal rice