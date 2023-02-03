Sangeeta Kapure the talented actor who was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is a foodie to the core. She cooks amazing delicacies and also enjoys eating them.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sangeeta talks about her food choices.

Check them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Anything in junk food preferably Pizza.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Of course, I do cook.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am forever a Vegetarian, have never tried Non-Veg.

Baked or fried?

A big no to Fried.

Soup or salad?

I love Salads the most.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Pumpkin, I don’t like to eat.

Your erotica food?

Cheese Burst Pizza or Hakka Noodles.

Weirdest dish you ever ate:

While I was shooting for a Telugu song in Bangkok, I was given a sandwich and rice for food. There was a brown thing in the sandwich. I got to know that it was a Duck egg. I had unfortunately taken one bite of it.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I would love to cook for Kangana Ranaut and Shah Rukh Khan

Midnight snack?

Gajar ka halwa in season, otherwise ice cream

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Puran Poli

The best compliment got was for which dish:

I always get compliments for Puran Poli and Puri Bhaji