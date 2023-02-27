Karisma Kapoor is an accomplished Bollywood actress. One of the actress’s most well-liked films, Dil To Pagal Hai, was released in 1997. Her superb acting talents helped her top position, as she made her amazing fashion sense. Her stunning appearance continues to captivate the hearts of millions of people. Karisma Kapoor prefers to eat small, frequent meals throughout the day to maintain her energy levels. She eats a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables and avoids processed and junk food. Check out her recent Instagram story of almond oatmeal cookies –

Check Out Almond Oatmeal Cookies Recipe –

Ingredients: 150 Gram Sugar, 145 Gram Flour (whole wheat or all-purpose), 90 Gram Butter, 50 Ml Milk, 50 Gram Oats, 10 Gram Olive oil, 20 Gram Almonds (ground), 5 Gram Baking powder, 1/2 tsp Clove powder, 1 tsp Cinnamon powder.

Direction:

Toast the oats with olive oil in a heated pan. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and sugar, then add the butter and work the butter and flour together until it resembles bread crumbs.

Mix in the ground almonds. Slowly add the milk, pulling the dough together with your fingertips. Chill the oatmeal before adding it to the dough. Lay out the dough and cut it into circles with a cutter.

Combine the clove powder, cinnamon powder, and sugar on a cookie dish to sprinkle over the cookies. Make pricks in the cookies with a fork. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Your healthy snack is ready. Then Keep it in an airtight container.

Thank you for reading patiently. Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.