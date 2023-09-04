Lifestyle | Food

My last meal on the earth would be Kadai Paneer and Butter Naan: Rahul Sharma

Young and talented actor Rahul Sharma is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. The actor shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com. Read on!

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Sep,2023 14:00:50
Young and talented actor Rahul Sharma, who was previously seen in TV shows like Santoshi Maa 2, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Lal Ishq, Chandra Nandini among others, is a big-time foodie and a great cook. He, who loves to eat, shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

My favourite cheat food is Chole Bhature and Lassi.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

I love North Indian food. So for me my last meal on Earth would be Kadai Paneer and butter naan.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes, I cook at times. Cooking is an essential activity everyone should learn I guess. I do make Daliya at times.

Veg or Non Veg?

Pure vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

I prefer more baked food.

Soup or salad?

Salads. I enjoy eating veggies and fruits.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I hate eating Karela.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Sea food.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

The celebrity I would like to cook for are Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Midnight snack?

I enjoy coffee and easy snacks.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Nothing yet.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Whenever I make sandwiches, I receive a lot of appreciation and compliments. I feel making sandwiches seems to be easiest but it’s an art and creativity to make them the best.

