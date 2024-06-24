Neha Kakkar Reveals Her ‘First Love,’ Shares Photos On Instagram

Neha Kakkar often grabs attention in the headlines, whether for her new music album or personal life. She is a Bollywood singer who loves to create buzz. Yet again, she makes headlines as she reveals about her first love by sharing some adorable photos on her Instagram handle. Let’s find out who that special someone is.

Neha Kakkar Reveals About Her First Love

On Sunday, June 23, Kala Chasma singer Neha shared some adorable photos on her Instagram handle with a massive fandom of 78.6 million. The first image shows a dining table serving delicious Indian food, including cereals, plain dosa with sambhar and coconut chutney, poha, green tea, lemon, onion, chole, paratha, tikki, strawberries, bread, pav bhaji, and more. It was a wholesome meal. And if you are wondering who Neha’s first love is, let us reveal that her first love is Indian food, as she mentioned in the photo, “Indian food my first love.”

Neha Kakkar shared another photo showcasing the other side of the breakfast table. With the tray, we come to know she is enjoying her stay in the Taj Hotel. However, the other side is no less the wholesome meal. There were tasty chocolates, cakes, sweets dishes, candies and healthy and fresh fruits. However, the cutest thing was Neha’s photo on the table. The traditional black look photo made up for the mood, and Neha loved it as she made a heart on her photo, sharing it in her story.

Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli have been together since 2014. However, things didn’t go well, and the couple announced their break-up via Instagram post in 2018. Later, the singer met musical artist Rohanpreet Singh and fell in love. In October 2020, they tied the knot in Gurudwara in New Delhi.