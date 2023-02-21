Shraddha Kapoor‘s culinary adventures are too tempting to pass up. Shraddha has always displayed her enthusiasm for all things wonderful, whether it’s tasty homecooked cuisine or trying her hand at popular street food like pani puri, misal pav, or even ragda patties. She also likes vada pav, in case you didn’t know. Yet, if you think she just eats mouth-watering, oily delights, you are mistaken. Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo of her most recent indulgence, a flavorful salad, on Instagram Stories. We can see a lot of greens as well as other veggies.

Check Out Salad Recipe –

Ingredients: ½ cup fine chopped red onions, 1 medium ripe avocado, pitted and roughly chopped, ¼ cup cilantro leaves, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, one clove garlic, minced, ½ teaspoon salt, 8 cups mixed salad green, 2 medium ear corn, 1-pint grape tomatoes.

Direction:

Step 1 –

Cover the onion with cold water in a medium bowl. Put aside. Combine the avocado, cilantro, lime juice, oil, garlic, and salt in a tiny food processor. Scrape down the edges as required until smooth and creamy.

Step 2 –

Combine salad greens, corn, and tomatoes in a large mixing bowl before serving. Rinse the onions and add them to the bowl with the avocado dressing. Toss to coat. And then you have a healthy, delicious green salad.

Thank you for reading patiently. Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.