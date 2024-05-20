Sunday Special: Shraddha Kapoor Hops On Burger Fan Says, ‘Justice…..’

Sunday is Shraddha Kapoor day, and we all know this after so many fun-filled Sundays with Shraddha, during which she interacts with her fans in the comments section. And today was no different. However, the new photos are a blissful treat for the fans, as she graced her look in a denim-on-denim style. However, one of her photos shows Shraddha hopping on a burger, which left a user demanding justice.

Treating her fans, Shraddha dropped a set of photos showcasing her Sunday vibes. In the images, the actress looks super cool in denim-on-denim style. She wore a white tank top, which she paired with a dark blue denim bottom and a matching jacket, giving her a cool and chic appearance. To sum up her look, she left her hair open in a playful manner, while the golden chain added a statement touch. With no makeup glow, she looked oh-so-pretty.

Shraddha caught our attention throughout the pictures with her mesmerizing beauty and allure. Whether posing, biting her jacket, showing off her quirkiness, or smiling adorablely, she looks too cute. However, the last photo is a glimpse of her Sunday special treat: she enjoys hopping on burgers.

Reacting to this, a user wrote, “Burger ke saath photu daalke aapne vadapav ko Naraz kar diya.” And Shraddha reacted on this, “@shraddhas_vaibhav vada pav ko pata hai woh mera favouritest hai.” The second said, “Justice for jalebi & vada pav.” To this, Shraddha couldn’t stop laughing and dropped laughing emojis.