Surbhi Chandna’s Evening Craving Dish Is Everyone’s Favourite, Check Out

Surbhi Chandna, the stunning, talented, and gorgeous actress on Indian television, often shares glimpses of her culinary adventures on social media, showcasing a genuine love for food. Though she loves to keep herself fit and healthy, she treats herself to delectable desserts and savory delights and shares anecdotes with her fans. H on cheat days. Her posts capture her joy in exploring various cuisines. However, this time, it’s not Surbhi but her fiance Karan Sharma who dropped a picture of the actress showcasing her evening craving dish, which is a favorite street food of all of us.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a photo featuring Surbhi with her evening craving partner, which is none other than mouth-watering pav bhaji. The actress enjoys this sudden street food treat, and after watching this picture, even we are craving for pav bhaji. It’s the universal favorite of everyone. Isn’t it?

Surbhi can be seen in a casual shirt and denim with no makeup look. She enjoys Pav Bhaji inside the car, which hints that Karan and Surbhi were on a driving date and Pav Bhaji became their partner on the way.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma dated each other for 13 years, and the actress shared the news of her marriage with her best friend on her social media with a heartfelt note. The duo is all set to tie the knot in March 2024.

So, are you excited about Surbhi Chandna’s marriage? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.