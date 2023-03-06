Swastika Mukherjee the Bengali actress is a foodie to the core. According to her, she does not eat to live, but lives to eat!! Yes, that’s the kind of passion and love that Swastika has for her food cravings. So you should have by now already guessed that Swastika’s new post on social media is all about her food love.

Yes, she is seen enjoying her lunch platter in a restaurant in Ahmedabad. We had recently written about Swastika vacaying in Ahmedabad. And here are more glimpses from her vacation.

She writes on social media,

swastikamukherjee13

Verified

Hum jeene ke liye nahi khaate. Khaane ke liye jeete hai 🤣

And this is how we #KhaaoAndSway

What a fabulous lunch at Atithi Restaurant, Ahmedabad. Veg food has never tasted this good!

She says that this food is the best and veg food has never tasted so yummy before!! Aww!! you can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are your mouths watering too? So are ours!!

