Tejasswi Prakash’s Comfort Food: A bowl of dal khichdi and samosas

Tejasswi, like many of us, has a soft spot for samosas and a warm bowl of Dal Khichdi. Just the thought of this comforting combination makes our taste buds tingle with anticipation!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Nov,2023 00:05:53
Tejasswi Prakash, the talented actress known for her captivating performances on the screen, recently gave her fans a delightful peek into her comfort food cravings via her Instagram stories. While she dazzles on-screen, it’s fascinating to learn about her off-screen culinary preferences. Tejasswi, like many of us, has a soft spot for samosas and a warm bowl of Dal Khichdi. Just the thought of this comforting combination makes our taste buds tingle with anticipation!

Dal Khichdi recipe

To prepare a delicious bowl of Dal Khichdi, start by washing and soaking equal portions of rice and split yellow lentils (usually moong dal) for about 30 minutes. In a pressure cooker, heat ghee or oil, add cumin seeds, and sauté some chopped onions until they turn translucent. Then, add ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, and spices like turmeric, red chilli powder, and garam masala. Stir in the drained rice and lentils, add water, and season with salt. Close the pressure cooker and cook for a few whistles until everything is soft and well-cooked. Garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with a dollop of ghee or yoghurt for a comforting and hearty meal.

Samosas recipe

To make delicious samosas, start by preparing the filling: sauté finely chopped onions until golden brown, then add minced garlic, ginger, green chillies, and ground spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala. Stir in boiled and diced potatoes, cooked peas, and salt to taste, mixing everything well. Roll out samosa dough into thin circles, cut them in half, and form cones. Fill each cone with the prepared stuffing, seal the edges with water, and deep-fry until golden brown and crispy. Serve these savoury delights with chutney or sauce for a delightful treat.

Tejasswi’s work

From her debut in “Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur” to her captivating stint in “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” where she showcased her fearless side, Tejasswi has always kept her fans entertained with her versatile performances.

But that’s not all; Tejasswi’s journey in the world of entertainment took an exciting turn when she stepped into the Bigg Boss house. Her participation in Bigg Boss 15 added a whole new dimension to her public persona. Her vivacious spirit, unwavering confidence, and unfiltered charm won her a legion of admirers.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

