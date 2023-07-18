This is what Shraddha Kapoor likes to have early morning; see pic

The adorable Shraddha Kapoor is a muse for Indian media. Her bubbly and innocent personality makes her a favorite of many. She often shares videos and pictures from her basic lifestyle that relates to her audience, and they feel more connected with her. The actress is quite busy shooting for her upcoming thriller horror comedy Stree 2. And here, check out what she likes to have in early morning breakfast.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Early Morning Breakfast

The beauty shared a snap of her Instagram story revealing her early morning breakfast special. The shared photo features several plates of Sabudana Khichdi. Yes, you hear it right. Shraddha Kapoor likes to have a simple and light dish, Sabudana Khichdi. In the text, she wrote, “Early Morning Naashta (with a blue heart).” Also, she wrote “Sabudana Khichdi.”

Shraddha is just like many of us. She has often revealed her love for basic things. She is one of the biggest fans of Vadapav. And while promoting her film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, she took advantage of the time to enjoy some in front of her fans. Also, her Instagram feed shows her hopping on dishes like Shiv Puri, Dahi Puri, Pani Puri, Aloo Tikki, Karenji, and many others. She makes one believe that you can be fit even after eating what you like.

