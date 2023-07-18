ADVERTISEMENT
This is what Shraddha Kapoor likes to have early morning; see pic

Shraddha Kapoor is an inspiration for many. She lifestyle has always intimidated her fans. Here check out what Shraddha Kapoor likes to have in early morning breakfast

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 06:00:08
This is what Shraddha Kapoor likes to have early morning; see pic 834642

The adorable Shraddha Kapoor is a muse for Indian media. Her bubbly and innocent personality makes her a favorite of many. She often shares videos and pictures from her basic lifestyle that relates to her audience, and they feel more connected with her. The actress is quite busy shooting for her upcoming thriller horror comedy Stree 2. And here, check out what she likes to have in early morning breakfast.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Early Morning Breakfast

The beauty shared a snap of her Instagram story revealing her early morning breakfast special. The shared photo features several plates of Sabudana Khichdi. Yes, you hear it right. Shraddha Kapoor likes to have a simple and light dish, Sabudana Khichdi. In the text, she wrote, “Early Morning Naashta (with a blue heart).” Also, she wrote “Sabudana Khichdi.”

This is what Shraddha Kapoor likes to have early morning; see pic 834641

Shraddha is just like many of us. She has often revealed her love for basic things. She is one of the biggest fans of Vadapav. And while promoting her film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, she took advantage of the time to enjoy some in front of her fans. Also, her Instagram feed shows her hopping on dishes like Shiv Puri, Dahi Puri, Pani Puri, Aloo Tikki, Karenji, and many others. She makes one believe that you can be fit even after eating what you like.

What’s your favorite basic dish? Please share with us in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News