Handsome hunk Adish Vaidya, who is popular for his role as Mohit Chavan in the television show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and currently plays a parallel lead role in TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Adish revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more

What is your cheat food?

Pani Puri

Favourite exercise?

Bench press.

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Lift

Yoga Or Weights

Weights

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Skipping and running on the building premises

Walking or Jogging

Walking

Your take on health suppliments

Verified and authentic protein supplements are okay in adequate quantity. I personally don’t believe in steroids. Home food and protein are the best

One tip for everyday fitness?

Walk and run as much as you can. Don’t starve yourself too. A cheat meal once in 2-3 weeks is still okay if working out daily. Balance is the key!