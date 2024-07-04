Benefits of Yoga during pregnancy : Deepika Padukone’s routine reminds us of Anushka Sharma

Motherhood is a profound and transformative experience that brings immense joy and fulfilment to a woman’s life. It is a beautiful gift that allows women to nurture and shape a new life, fostering a deep sense of purpose and unconditional love. But in the whole pregnancy journey a woman needs to stay fit mentally and physically.

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, and she’s been actively practising yoga to ensure a healthy pregnancy. The actress recently shared a social media post showcasing her yoga routine, inspiring many expectant mothers to follow suit.

Deepika’s Instagram post featured her performing various yoga asanas, highlighting the importance of flexibility and strength during pregnancy. Her yoga practice includes gentle stretches, breathing exercises, and meditation, all of which are essential for a smooth pregnancy journey. Her post reminds us of Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy journey. Actress credits yoga for her smooth pregnancy and quick recovery. She also posted herself practising yoga along with her husband, Virat Kohli, during her pregnancy journey.

Yoga offers numerous benefits for pregnant women, including:

– Improved flexibility and strength

– Reduced back pain and discomfort

– Enhanced mood and reduced stress

– Better circulation and breathing

– Easier childbirth and postpartum recovery

– Start slow and gentle, modifying poses as needed

– Focus on breathing exercises and meditation for stress relief

– Practice yoga under guidance from a certified prenatal yoga instructor

– Incorporate yoga and a healthy diet into your daily routine for a healthier pregnancy journey

Yoga is a natural and empowering way to approach pregnancy. By following the footsteps of the leading ladies of Bollywood expectant mothers can prioritise their health and well-being. Embrace yoga during pregnancy and experience the benefits for yourself!