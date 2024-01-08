Consumption of enough water, a balanced diet, and regular exercise helps you remain fit: Tanish Mahendru

Dashing actor Tanish Mahendru who was seen shooting for Atrangii’s OTT series Julie, is a fitness freak. He has a very systematic approach to maintaining a great physique. He is very clear about the dos and don’ts that he likes to follow in his lifestyle.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Tanish talks about his fitness-specific lifestyle and much more.

Read here.

Cheat Food:

Ha ha! Yes, being a Punjabi, Amritsari Kulcha is always my go-to dish…

Favourite Exercise:

It is more of a chest workout that I like the most. However, I strongly believe that all muscles of your body are equally important, hence, train them all with consistency and with the right form. 😊

The purpose of exercise for you:

Don’t you think our day-to-day life is full of hustle? Yes, and therefore regular exercise should become an essential part of our daily routine – to be healthy & fit – to be active and energetic.

Fruit or juices:

Fruits – if you would ask me the reason, it is simply the presence of dietary fibre and other nutrients in the fruit’s skin and pulp that makes it a healthier option than juice.

Stairs or lift:

Ah! I already work out regularly and also have a tight schedule every day because of shoots, so yeah, I would rather go with a lift here. LoL

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Ohh yes…Drinking plenty of water and reading. I believe that this is the best morning routine as it promotes both wellness and productivity for your whole day. And yes, note that the views are personal though 😉. …I mean anyone can have a different morning routine that suits them the best.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

I remember how I developed exercising at home during COVID-19 and Pushups became the best one out of all. Do take note, push-up helps to build muscle and improve strength throughout the upper body.

Yoga Or Weights:

Again Weights – no specific reason for it. It is just that I have been more active towards weight to date.

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging goes better for me!

Your take on health supplements:

Many people choose to take supplements but taking too much or taking them for too long could be harmful. For me, supplements are important but not necessary. Nevertheless, your diet should have a balance both ways.

The best way to burn calories:

It is a few minutes of running and a few minutes of walking and repeating it for 30 minutes helps burn the calories faster.

Your take on six-pack abs:

Six-packs are a result of a very low body fat percentage, but that may mean you’re sacrificing nutrition and not getting the most out of your training sessions. So I would rather say that you may go for maintaining the abs for aesthetic reasons or when you have a working opportunity like that otherwise one should not compromise on nutrition. Whether it’s “worth it” to pursue a six-pack depends on individual goals, overall health, and lifestyle.

Any personal goals in mind with regard to fitness:

As I said workout is essential for life. Hence it is not just about the goals. For me, it is more about developing a healthy mind-body-and-soul connection.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Consumption of enough water, a balanced diet, regular exercise and an active lifestyle!