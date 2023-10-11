Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Dancing and playing a sport are the best ways to burn calories: Shakti Arora

Talented actor Shakti Arora, who is portraying Ishaan Bhonsale in Star Plus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment.

Handsome hunk Shakti Arora, who is known for his predominantly performances in Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Shakti, who is portraying Ishaan Bhonsale in Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opposite Bhavika Sharma, revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

My cheat food is ice cream.

Favourite exercise?

Pull-ups

Fruits or juices?

Fruit.

Stairs or lift?

Lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

A good run, walk, or workout.

Yoga or weights:

Both

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Spiderman walk

Your take on health suppliments

Natural food which contains high protein. Definitely, we need nutrients such as Vitamin D, C, and others which help boost your immune system.

Best way to burn calories-

Dancing and playing a sport.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Be active as much as possible.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

