Dancing and playing a sport are the best ways to burn calories: Shakti Arora

Handsome hunk Shakti Arora, who is known for his predominantly performances in Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Shakti, who is portraying Ishaan Bhonsale in Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opposite Bhavika Sharma, revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

My cheat food is ice cream.

Favourite exercise?

Pull-ups

Fruits or juices?

Fruit.

Stairs or lift?

Lift.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

A good run, walk, or workout.

Yoga or weights:

Both

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Spiderman walk

Your take on health suppliments

Natural food which contains high protein. Definitely, we need nutrients such as Vitamin D, C, and others which help boost your immune system.

Best way to burn calories-

Dancing and playing a sport.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Be active as much as possible.

Also Read: Being a household name to the biggest ‘Born on web’, Actor Barkha Singh’s success is inspirational: “I am constantly on the lookout for diverse and powerful roles”

Also Read: An important message from Akshay Kumar to the youth, amidst the release of ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ – watch video!