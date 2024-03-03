Fitness Freak: Nia Sharma And Arjun Bijlani Share Their Fitness Routine!

Actors Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani are both extremely well-known and popular. It goes without saying that they have grown to be very close friends over the years despite having put in a great deal of effort to win over the hearts of the audience. Our hearts practically melt with admiration whenever we witness Arjun and Nia enjoying fun together on social media. Both celebs posted amusing photos of their workouts to Instagram stories today. Take a peek.

Nia Sharma And Arjun Bijlani’s Fitness Workout Pictures

The Jamai 2.0 actress looked dapper in a pink and white T-shirt and black shorts and uploaded a picture series on Instagram stories. She appeared in a pink and white printed round neckline, half-sleeves, breast-fitted crop T-shirt, and paired with black high-waisted shorts. She fashioned her hair in a tight, low ponytail hairstyle. The diva did her minimal makeup with pink lipstick. She is having fun while working out.

The Shiv Shakti actress appeared in a neon green T-shirt and blue and black shorts and uploaded a picture on her Instagram story. The outfit features a neon green round neckline, a half-sleeved plain T-shirt, and a dark blue and black printed shirt. He paired his outfit with multi-colored sneakers and a blue and white cap. He shows his boxing skills and gets captured in candid pictures.

Did you like Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani’s fitness routine? Share your thoughts in the comment section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.