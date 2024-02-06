Fitness Queen Jannat Zubair’s Diet And Workout Routine To Get Slim Figure

Jannat Zubair, the sensational star of the Indian entertainment world, never ceases to impress with her personality. The young diva is very fit and has often been praised for her physique. And you might wonder what the secret is to her slim and curvy figure. So, let us reveal her diet and workout routine.

Jannat is a fitness freak who often indulgeself in gym and exercissessionsons. The first thing is that the actress practices cardio exercises, which she begins in the gym. Cardio exercise helps to energize your body and lose unwanted fats.

Not just that, Jannat loves to burn extra calories with her dedicated workout session. After cardio, she indulges herself in walking on the treadmill to get that toned and curvy figure. Like many others in the industry, Jannat does not opt for weightlifting training; she does it minimally to keep her in shape. Along with that, Jannat also loves to do planks, which helps her in core strength and overall body fitness.

Talking about her diet, Jannat includes lots of fruits. Her breakfast begins with a bowl of fruits. And if she skips it in the morning, the actress enjoys it in the evening.

Here, the actress can be seen building some muscle strength with her brother, Ayan Zubair, as they practice pushups and pull-ups.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments