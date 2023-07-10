ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Kriti Sanon’s Monday motivation mantra is here, watch

The Bhediya actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video straight from the gym. We can see the actress decked up in her stylish gym co-ords. She can be seen hanging from the top and repeatedly kicking the gym ball with her toes. The exercise gives a strong core.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jul,2023 20:30:16
Kriti Sanon’s Monday motivation mantra is here, watch 832488

When it comes to fitness, Kriti Sanon is a force to be reckoned with! This Bollywood beauty is known for her dedication to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. Kriti believes in a holistic approach to fitness, focusing not only on physical exercise but also on mental well-being. She follows a disciplined fitness routine that includes a combination of cardio exercises, strength training, and yoga to keep herself in top shape. Kriti is often seen hitting the gym, sweating it out with rigorous workouts and pushing her limits to stay fit and strong.

She is also an advocate for clean eating and believes in nourishing her body with a balanced diet filled with nutritious foods. Kriti Sanon’s commitment to fitness serves as an inspiration to her fans, encouraging them to prioritize their health and embrace a fit lifestyle.

Kriti Sanon’s Monday motivation

The Bhediya actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video straight from the gym. We can see the actress decked up in her stylish gym co-ords. The diva completed the look with her pulled back sleek hairbun. The actress can be seen pulling off some heavy workout regime in the video.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “Some Monday motivation”, we can see her hanging from the top and repeatedly kicking the gym ball with her toes. The exercise gives a strong core.

Check out below-

 

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kriti Sanon’s gym fashion is all dope, check out 831250
Kriti Sanon’s gym fashion is all dope, check out
Kriti Sanon names her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’, fans connect it to late Sushant Singh Rajput 823819
Kriti Sanon names her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’, fans connect it to late Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix 823735
Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch 822919
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day, watch video 822530
Here’s how Kriti Sanon gets charged up for a day, watch video
Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush? 821992
Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush?
Latest Stories
Parineeti Chopra Becomes Entrepreneur With Her Investment In Clensta, Know Details 832436
Parineeti Chopra Becomes Entrepreneur With Her Investment In Clensta, Know Details
Take A Glimpse Of Priya Bapat's Quirkiness; See Photos 832525
Take A Glimpse Of Priya Bapat’s Quirkiness; See Photos
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832427
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Looks Couple Goals In Black; Check Out New Pics 832549
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Looks Couple Goals In Black; Check Out New Pics
Hombale Films KGF Franchise adds an extra feather to its glory as Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July! 832563
Hombale Films KGF Franchise adds an extra feather to its glory as Prashanth Neel’s KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!
Sara Tendulkar's 'Pig Day' Is Too Cute To Handle 832546
Sara Tendulkar’s ‘Pig Day’ Is Too Cute To Handle
Read Latest News