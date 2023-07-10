Kriti Sanon’s Monday motivation mantra is here, watch

When it comes to fitness, Kriti Sanon is a force to be reckoned with! This Bollywood beauty is known for her dedication to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. Kriti believes in a holistic approach to fitness, focusing not only on physical exercise but also on mental well-being. She follows a disciplined fitness routine that includes a combination of cardio exercises, strength training, and yoga to keep herself in top shape. Kriti is often seen hitting the gym, sweating it out with rigorous workouts and pushing her limits to stay fit and strong.

She is also an advocate for clean eating and believes in nourishing her body with a balanced diet filled with nutritious foods. Kriti Sanon’s commitment to fitness serves as an inspiration to her fans, encouraging them to prioritize their health and embrace a fit lifestyle.

Kriti Sanon’s Monday motivation

The Bhediya actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video straight from the gym. We can see the actress decked up in her stylish gym co-ords. The diva completed the look with her pulled back sleek hairbun. The actress can be seen pulling off some heavy workout regime in the video.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “Some Monday motivation”, we can see her hanging from the top and repeatedly kicking the gym ball with her toes. The exercise gives a strong core.

Check out below-