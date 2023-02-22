Priya Bapat the Marathi actress is all confident and smiling today. Yes, the upbeat mood of celebrities does strike the best chord with fans. Priya engages with her fans by telling them the value of workouts and maintaining a good body. Priya says that there can be good days as well as bad days. But a good workout has the power to change it all!!

Priya writes an inspirational quote on social media saying,

There are good days and bad days. But a good workout changes my bad day into a GREAT DAY!

Her smile in the picture says it all!! It is a happy version of Priya and we are certainly inspired by her.

Truly, this one has indeed made our day!! Are you all wanting to turn your not-so-good day into a really good one? Then work out!!

