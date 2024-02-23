Sara Ali Khan gives fans a glimpse into her rigorous workout routine

Actress Sara Ali Khan, known for her infectious energy and dedication, recently offered her fans a glimpse into her rigorous workout routine through a series of captivating Instagram stories. In a refreshing departure from typical gym updates, Sara added a poetic touch to her fitness journey. In the first video shared on her Instagram stories, Sara was spotted hitting the treadmill with full force, embodying the spirit of determination. Alongside the clip, she penned, “Aur Khao sarso ka saag abhi bhaag Milkha bhaag. Run like lagi hai aag.”

Transitioning seamlessly into her strength training routine, Sara showcased her prowess in weighted squats and burpees in the subsequent video. Accompanying this display of strength and endurance, she wrote, “Ab jo khaya chitta makkhan jump kara badhao dil ki dhadkan.” However, amidst the intense workout sessions, Sara also found moments of serenity and joy, as depicted in the third clip where she was seen basking in the sunlight while swinging.

Beyond her fitness endeavors, Sara remains committed to her craft, with several exciting projects in the pipeline. Fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming film Murder Mubarak, where she is expected to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma. Additionally, projects like Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro… In Dino underscore her versatility as an actress.

