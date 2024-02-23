Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to make a big announcement at Kavya and Varun’s engagement ceremony

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer leaves the party and while returning home he gets drunk. Rajveer feels emotional while dealing with all the emotions. Soon, Rajveer bumps into Palki and soon he breaks down. He reveals about his ordeal to Palki, who tries to handle him. Palki takes him home while he is all drunk and unable to stand. However, Rajveer refuses to go home and sends off Palki

Rajveer goes to meet Srishti at the hospital and breaks down in front of her. He reveals to unconscious Srishti about his hatred towards Karan. Meanwhile, Preeta calls Karan to ask him to bring Rajveer home and Karan lands at the hospital and overhears Rajveer’s hatred towards him. Karan gets emotional, however, he takes Rajveer home. Preeta gets happy to see Rajveer back.

In the coming episode, the Luthra family begins preparations for Kavya and Varun’s engagement. While, they gather for breakfast, Karan decides to make a big announcement. However, he later decides to do it post Kavya and Varun’s engagement. Meanwhile, Rajveer also decides to attend Kavya’s engagement ceremony with Palki and Shanaya.

Will Karan reveal about Rajveer being his son Rudra?

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1787 22 February 2024 Written Episode Update

