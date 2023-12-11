The purpose of exercise for me is to stay fit, lean and energetic: Pratham Kunwar

Actor Pratham Kunwar who plays the lead in Beti Hamari Anmol the Nazara show, is a fitness freak to the core. He has a regimented lifestyle when it comes to his workouts and exercise routines.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Pratham talks about his fitness secrets. He talks about his favourite exercises and the purpose of staying fit. Engage is his interesting choices.

Read here.

Cheat Food:

Burger/Vada Pav/ Pizza and Ice cream

Favourite Exercise:

Gym and swimming

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To stay fit, lean & energetic.

Fruit or juices:

Fruit

Stairs or lift:

Lift

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Morning walk on Juhu beach, having coconut water and then swimming.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

I started doing yoga during the lockdown.

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

There is nothing wrong with taking Whey Protein Shake after a workout

Best way to burn calories:

Cardio exercise.

Your take on six-pack abs:

Just go easy, Not necessary to have six packs, you should look fit and energetic. It looks great but one needs to have great discipline and a lot of compromise on their favourite food.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

I would like to have those six packs as soon as possible and keep myself Fit Forever.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Exercise at least half an hour to 45 minutes daily. The exercise may be swimming, walking or gymming. Look after your body and your body will look great.