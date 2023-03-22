Sonu Sood is among the most likable and admired performers in the Indian cinema industry. The actor has done well for himself since the beginning of his profession, and we are all quite proud of him. The actor’s work has seen every regional language, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi. Sonu has been dubbed the “Covid-19 Messiah” ever since he helped innumerable people all around the nation during that difficult time. We are proud of Sonu for continuing to give them his all.

When one thinks of Bollywood celebrities known for motivating everyone with their fitness, the first name that comes to mind is Sonu Sood. Chedi Singh of Dabangg occasionally surprises fans by uploading a training video from his everyday schedule. Even so, this time, the actor’s director Vivek Agnihotri praised the actor’s stamina and fitness on social media.

Sonu Sood, the actor, is a fitness fanatic who strives to encourage his audience. The good samaritan engages in high-intensity workouts and is frequently seen in the gym. The actor posted a video of himself performing some serious core training, giving us big fitness ambitions.

The high-octane action thriller for his upcoming movie Fateh will be shot extensively in numerous locales throughout Delhi and Punjab. In addition, a special international crew will travel from Los Angeles to choreograph the action sequences. In the recent workout video, we can see him working hard for his body and doing push-ups; scroll down to see his workout video.

Sonu Sood’s Workout Video

Sonu Sood appeared shirtless with black and white striped shorts paired with black shoes. He messily styled his hair. In the video, he continuously does push-ups. He shared a video of himself and captioned his post, “#fateh @himanshufitness247.”

Sonu Sood’s Upcoming Work

Fateh will be the actor’s next project. For this movie, he is about to make his writing debut. Vaibhav Mishra’s debut film as a director, Fateh, is inspired by a real-life event. Therefore, the actor will appear in an original avatar. In the middle of 2023, the movie will be out. Aside from that, the actor will take part in the movie Kisaan, where he will have a significant role.

What do you think about Sonu Sood’s Latest workout video in black and white shorts? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the latest updates.