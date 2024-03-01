3 Factors That Make Surbhi Chandna’s Home, A Dreamy Place

Surbhi Chandna is a well-known name in the television world. Her consistency and skillful performance on-screen have carved her niche and become a household name. However, recently, the actress purchased a new home and shared the news with her fans with several photos on her Instagram handle. With the visuals, Surbhi’s home looked luxurious, from chic interiors to personalized spaces; everything was perfect.

1) A Beautiful Entrance

Starting from the entrance, the Ishqbaaz actress made her home like a dream. The green and cream color combination made it look nothing short of a heaven. Even before entering the house, the artistic work on the walls and her beautiful name plate will make you feel like you are in dreamland.

2) Cosy Sofa With Moody Lighting

Doesn’t that look too beautiful? Everyone wishes for a home where one can lie on the cozy sofa after working hours and chill, listening to music or watching movies in moody lighting. Surbhi has curated a haven that mirrors her aspirations and embraces comfort in every detail.

3) The Greenery & Dream Catcher

Surbhi’s house is a blend of modernity and traditionalism as she has stylish walls, sofas, etc., but she hasn’t forgotten to have a place for those beautiful, refreshing green plants in her home. Along with the dream catcher to take all the bad omens away.