5 Lavish Residences Of Bollywood Celebs

Bollywood, the land of dreams and larger-than-life stories, is home to some of the most iconic personalities in the Indian film industry. Apart from their on-screen charisma, these stars are known for their extravagant lifestyles, including the opulent properties they call home. From Shah Rukh Khan’s historic mansion to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s luxurious quadruplex, here’s a glimpse into the lavish residences of Bollywood celebs.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Situated in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra, Mannat is a sprawling five-bedroom bungalow spread over 27,000 square feet. The mansion boasts spacious living rooms, bedrooms, a library, a gymnasium, a personal auditorium, and other amenities. A sea-facing property, Mannat is a heritage building and a tourist attraction, estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 200 crore. Designed by Gauri Khan, the house is a perfect blend of elegance and modern luxury.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Shivshakti

Bollywood’s power couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, reside in the elegant Shivshakti in Mumbai’s Juhu. The bungalow features a captivating facade, a majestic winding staircase, and floor-to-ceiling wood-panelled glass windows. Purchased for approximately Rs 60 crore, the residence is a visual treat with calming shades of cream and brown.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor of Indian cinema, calls Jalsa his home. Located in the heart of Mumbai’s Juhu, this twin-storey bungalow spans over 10,125 square feet. With modern interiors designed with a minimalist theme, Jalsa includes contemporary living spaces, bedrooms, a temple, a garden, a terrace, and a personal gymnasium. Valued at around Rs 100 crore, this residence reflects the timeless grace and stature of the Big B in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan’s Seaside Haven

Hrithik Roshan’s lavish seaside bungalow is a recent addition to the star-studded residences in Mumbai. Purchased in October 2020 for a whopping Rs 97.50 crore, the property covers the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of Mannat Apartments in Andheri West. The duplex, with a sky terrace of around 6,500 square feet, offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Quadruplex

The power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, reside in a lavish quadruplex in Mumbai’s Juhu. This sea-facing property, worth a staggering Rs 119 crore, spans the 16th to 19th floors of the luxurious residential tower, Sagar Resham in Bandra. With an exclusive terrace of 1,300 square feet and 19 parking lots, their residence is a symbol of their success and shared journey in the film industry.