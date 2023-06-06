A window view with sea would be perfect: Wagle Ki Duniya fame Prapti Shukla

Prapti Shukla, the young and talented actress, who is known for her exceptional work in TV shows like Kartik Purnima, Tara from Satara, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Radha Krishn. The young girl is in love with her house, so she candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actress revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

The balcony and my temple are my favorite corners in my house.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house shall be on the top floor. It should be a duplex flat similar to the bungalow. I would love to keep it simple with antique stuff.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I would paint my house with pastel and light colours

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

It would be Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My family and friends.

What should your window view look like?

Sea view

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint

