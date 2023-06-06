ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Home Decor

A window view with sea would be perfect: Wagle Ki Duniya fame Prapti Shukla

Prapti Shukla, who is known for her exceptional work in TV shows like Kartik Purnima, Tara from Satara, Wagle Ki Duniya and Radha Krishn, on her home sweet home

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 16:17:29
A window view with sea would be perfect: Wagle Ki Duniya fame Prapti Shukla

Prapti Shukla, the young and talented actress, who is known for her exceptional work in TV shows like Kartik Purnima, Tara from Satara, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Radha Krishn. The young girl is in love with her house, so she candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actress revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

The balcony and my temple are my favorite corners in my house.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house shall be on the top floor. It should be a duplex flat similar to the bungalow. I would love to keep it simple with antique stuff.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I would paint my house with pastel and light colours

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

It would be Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My family and friends.

What should your window view look like?

Sea view

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

Also Read: Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan enters the vent to look for Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan enters the vent to look for Radha
Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Titlie Spoiler: Rahul wishes to marry Titlie
Titlie Spoiler: Rahul wishes to marry Titlie
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Fire breakout during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Fire breakout during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva hides the big truth
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva hides the big truth
Read Latest News