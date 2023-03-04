Actor Amit Antil who has featured in shows Savdhan India, Kalash Ek Vishwas etc, feels that he lives in his dream house which is showered with a lot of blessings coming from elders.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Amit talks about his home and its decor.

Check them here.

Summ;

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I feel the kitchen, as being a foodie I love that corner. I feel that is the most positive room in every house. My mom spreads so much love and positivity while cooking for me. The place blesses us with good health and prosperity.

What should your dream house look like?

I already live in my dream house. I never want my house to look like a 7-star Hotel. I always want to feel the memories and blessings of my family. I’m emotionally connected to my house as I still sense my late grandparents’ presence here.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Light colour paints. They bring peace to the house.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Seriously, no one. Till date, I have never got such a feeling that my house needs to be like anyone else’s in comparison. I’m happy with my own one…

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My friends…

What should your window view look like?

I should feel the fresh air.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I’m connected with love in each corner of my house.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

My late grandparents’ picture

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Gautam Buddha

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

I remember during the release of Tere Naam, I was in love with morpankh (feather of peacock) and I bought a few to decorate my study table.

Wallpaper or paint?

A mix of them