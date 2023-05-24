I can see the entire skyline of Mumbai from the window view I have in my house: Smita Singh

Smita Singh the talented actress who is presently seen in Zee TV’s show Main Hoon Aparajita, loves her house and its home decor. She has a unique style and sense of decor and is happy to have that in her house.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Smita talks about her home and its decor.
Check them here.
Which is your favourite corner in your house?
My window from where I can see the skyline of Mumbai.
What should your dream house look like?
A dream house is always with a happy family. It is about how happy and united you are inside the house.
What colour combination would you like to paint your house?
White is my favourite colour. So I use the colour white for all my rooms.
Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?
I saw the house of Trevor Noah, the stand-up comedian in New York. If given a choice, I want that house.
Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?
I would love to invite my cousins to my home. We will have a blast.
What should your window view look like?
I will take with me the window view that I have in my home, always. I can see the skyline of the entire Mumbai from my window view.
Which part of your house you don’t like?
I love every part of my house.
What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?
My decor will have Maa Kaali idol which I worship. That is priceless to me.
If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?
I am not fond of posters. As of now, I have the skyline of Manhattan on one of the walls. So I am happy with that.