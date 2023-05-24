ADVERTISEMENT
I can see the entire skyline of Mumbai from the window view I have in my house: Smita Singh

Smita Singh the senior actress who is presently seen in Zee TV's Main Hoon Aparajita, talks about her home and its decor. Check here to know her aesthetic sense.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 May,2023 11:14:52
Smita Singh the talented actress who is presently seen in Zee TV’s show Main Hoon Aparajita, loves her house and its home decor. She has a unique style and sense of decor and is happy to have that in her house.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Smita talks about her home and its decor.

Check them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My window from where I can see the skyline of Mumbai.

What should your dream house look like?

A dream house is always with a happy family. It is about how happy and united you are inside the house.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White is my favourite colour. So I use the colour white for all my rooms.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I saw the house of Trevor Noah, the stand-up comedian in New York. If given a choice, I want that house.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I would love to invite my cousins to my home. We will have a blast.

What should your window view look like?

I will take with me the window view that I have in my home, always. I can see the skyline of the entire Mumbai from my window view.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I love every part of my house.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

My decor will have Maa Kaali idol which I worship. That is priceless to me.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

I am not fond of posters. As of now, I have the skyline of Manhattan on one of the walls. So I am happy with that.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

