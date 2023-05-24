I can see the entire skyline of Mumbai from the window view I have in my house: Smita Singh

Smita Singh the senior actress who is presently seen in Zee TV's Main Hoon Aparajita, talks about her home and its decor. Check here to know her aesthetic sense.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Smita talks about her home and its decor.

Check them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My window from where I can see the skyline of Mumbai.

What should your dream house look like?

A dream house is always with a happy family. It is about how happy and united you are inside the house.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White is my favourite colour. So I use the colour white for all my rooms.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I saw the house of Trevor Noah, the stand-up comedian in New York. If given a choice, I want that house.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I would love to invite my cousins to my home. We will have a blast.

What should your window view look like?

I will take with me the window view that I have in my home, always. I can see the skyline of the entire Mumbai from my window view.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I love every part of my house.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

My decor will have Maa Kaali idol which I worship. That is priceless to me.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

I am not fond of posters. As of now, I have the skyline of Manhattan on one of the walls. So I am happy with that.