I love it when the window has an unobstructed view of mountains and city: Preeti Puri Choudhary

Preeti Puri Choudhary talks about her enthusiasm to have the best of home decor. She discusses her likes and ideas with us. Read them here at IWMBuzz.com and understand her favourites.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Sep,2023 10:45:40
Actress Preeti Puri Choudhary who is presently seen in Dangal’s Jyoti is a versatile actor. She is known for her challenging portrayals in shows Meet, Mamta, Naaginn: Waadon Ki Agnipariksha, Raazz Mahal: Duniya Ka Rahasya etc. She is an enthusiast when it comes to her love for her home and its decor.

In a candid conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Preeti talks about her dream house, her favourite colours for her home decor and much more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner of the house is near my balcony on the big floral chair.

What should your dream house look like?

I love a penthouse which has stairs inside, that’s my dream house.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

The colour combination is white and green.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Celebrity house… Mannat.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I will call my parents and in-laws.

What should your window view look like?

A window should have an unobstructed view of mountains and city.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I like everything

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

I like putting paintings and my artwork.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Posters will have all positive thoughts on it.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

Yes lots of ads, and will have great color combinations of decor and walls.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

