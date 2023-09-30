I love it when the window has an unobstructed view of mountains and city: Preeti Puri Choudhary

Actress Preeti Puri Choudhary who is presently seen in Dangal’s Jyoti is a versatile actor. She is known for her challenging portrayals in shows Meet, Mamta, Naaginn: Waadon Ki Agnipariksha, Raazz Mahal: Duniya Ka Rahasya etc. She is an enthusiast when it comes to her love for her home and its decor.

In a candid conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Preeti talks about her dream house, her favourite colours for her home decor and much more.

Read them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner of the house is near my balcony on the big floral chair.

What should your dream house look like?

I love a penthouse which has stairs inside, that’s my dream house.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

The colour combination is white and green.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Celebrity house… Mannat.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I will call my parents and in-laws.

What should your window view look like?

A window should have an unobstructed view of mountains and city.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I like everything

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

I like putting paintings and my artwork.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Posters will have all positive thoughts on it.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

Yes lots of ads, and will have great color combinations of decor and walls.