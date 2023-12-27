I prefer to create a home that reflects my style and preferences: Ritu Chauhan

Actress Ritu Chauhan who was been part of TV shows Piya Albelaa, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 etc, has a beautiful sense of designing when it comes to the ideas she harbours for her dream house.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ritu talks at length about the kind of decor she will choose to have for her house.

Read to know it here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I love to chill on my balcony with a cup of coffee or tea.

What should your dream house look like?

In my dream house, I envision a cosy haven with a minimalist design, lots of greenery, and a sunlit reading corner for moments of relaxation and inspiration.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White with maybe one wall painted with a bottle green.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

While I appreciate the unique qualities of various celebrity homes, I believe each person’s taste is subjective. I’d rather focus on creating a space that reflects my style and preferences.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

When I achieve my dream house, I look forward to sharing the joy with my close friends and family. Each person holds a special place in my heart, and I want to celebrate this milestone with those who matter most to me.

What should your window view look like?

I envision my window view as a canvas of nature’s beauty, whether it’s a lush green forest, a tranquil lake, or a charming cityscape. Something that inspires and soothes the soul.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

While every part of my house has its own charm, there may be occasional areas that I’d consider for improvement or personal touch. It’s a continuous journey of making my living space more aligned with my evolving tastes and needs.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

I plan to add a touch of my personality through unique artwork and eclectic furnishings, making sure my home reflects who I am without compromising on style.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

If I were to display a poster in my house, it would likely be a captivating piece of art or a motivational quote that resonates with positivity, creating a welcoming atmosphere for anyone passing by.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

After binge-watching some web show, I was inspired to introduce accent walls with botanical wallpaper to bring a touch of nature indoors and create a vibrant atmosphere in my home.

Wallpaper or paint?

Combination of both