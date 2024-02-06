Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Favorite Corner In The House

Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated for her elegance and grace both on and off the screen, shared about her favorite corner in her house. As per reports in Social News XYZ, at an event in New Delhi, where she was announced as the brand ambassador for the flagship home furnishing brand, Kareena expressed her deep affection for her dining area.

“My favourite corner is my dining room. The way it is done, the lighting, it adds a lot of warmth, apart from the fact that I love eating,” shared Kareena with the media. This revelation sheds light on the actress’s appreciation for not just aesthetics but also the ambiance that fosters familial bonds and culinary delights.

As a mother to two boys, Kareena was also questioned about adapting her house décor to suit her children’s preferences. In response, she revealed her and husband Saif Ali Khan’s shared affinity for classic and traditional aesthetics, emphasizing their inclination towards timeless elegance over fleeting trends. She said, “No, I cannot keep redecorating my house according to the dislikes of my kids because it is going to keep on changing.”

