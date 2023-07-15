ADVERTISEMENT
My grandmother will be the first guest in my dream house: Maaz Khan, Digital Creator

Maaz Khan, the popular Digital creator and fashion influencer talks about his home and the kind of decor he will like to plan for his house. Read about his thoughts on home decor here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jul,2023 13:40:14
Maaz Khan is one of the popular Digital creators on Instagram and other social media platforms. He previously won Swastik Production’s Mr Uttarakhand in the year 2020. The young model currently is 26 years old and has a huge fan base. He is a Skincare and Fashion influencer and helps men to groom and gender-neutralize Men’s Makeup. We got the opportunity to talk to Maaz over his love for decor and got insights too on how he wants his home decor to be made.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My vanity. I spend most of my time in front of the mirror owing to my profession. I love to be in front of the mirror. I place my camera there. It is my go-to place.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house should be classy, elegant with great decor.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and Gold is the best combination I can think of.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Certainly, Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My grandmother. I love and adore her. I am very connected to her. Even from my childhood, I have been taken care of by her. I want to do all the needful for her during her old age now.

What should your window view look like?

Beach facing.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

My office. I don’t have a proper office in my house. So I will want to have a better office, so that I can work a lot on my collaborations.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint

