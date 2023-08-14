ADVERTISEMENT
My house is my space of joy: Manish Rainsinghan

Manish Raisinghan who is presently seen in Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, talks about his home and its decor. Check to know more on his taste and artistic feel. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Aug,2023 12:20:42
My house is my space of joy: Manish Rainsinghan 842763

Actor Manish Raisinghan, who is currently seen as Karan Pratap Singh in the TV show Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho is truly artistic and creative when it comes to designing his home.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Manish Raisinghan talks about his home and his favourite decor.

Check them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My bedroom is my den. It is not only my favourite hang around, but everyone in my family and friends hang around in my room.

What should your dream house look like?

My house is my space of joy. It has to be windy and nice. It has to be nicely cross-ventilated.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Recently, I turned my room into white and yellow. Yellow is a happy colour. So the colour of joy is yellow in my room. It has a leather finish with strokes of yellow paint.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Kisi aur ki Jannat par kyun nazar daale, humari apni mannat rang layegi. Hamari bhi mannat hoga, this is original by the way.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

The family will enter the house first.

What should your window view look like?

It depends. Right now, the window view I have is this amazing sea view and the sun setting every day. If I could add something to it, I could add some mountains somewhere (smiles). Sangeeta and I relish those sunsets every day.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I love every corner of my house. My store room needs a bit of attention.

Wallpaper or paint?

I prefer wallpapers as I can bring any imagination to life. But there is this beautiful wall art as well. Half of my house is painted and my bedroom has wallpaper.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

