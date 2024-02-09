Saif Ali Khan owns Rs 800-crore home in India

Saif Ali Khan, renowned for his suave demeanor and versatile performances, is not just a cinematic icon but also a custodian of an illustrious legacy. At the heart of Saif’s opulent lifestyle lies The Pataudi Palace, a sprawling estate nestled in the verdant landscapes of Haryana. This architectural marvel, serving as the ancestral seat of the Nawab of Pataudi, stands as a testament to regal grandeur. The estimated is a staggering Rs 800 crore.

Spread across 10 acres, The Pataudi Palace boasts a plethora of luxuries, including 150 rooms adorned with timeless elegance. Among its notable features are seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, and seven billiard rooms, reflecting a blend of opulence and sophistication that defines Saif’s lifestyle.

Saif’s penchant for indulgence finds expression in his retreat to the Swiss Alps, where he possesses a luxurious chalet in the picturesque environs of Gstaad. Valued at a remarkable Rs 33 crore, this enclave serves as a sanctuary for the actor amidst the breathtaking vistas of the Alps. Reports suggest that the actor commands a staggering Rs 15 crore per film, contributing to his formidable net worth, which stands at an impressive Rs 1200 crore. In the words of his illustrious wife, Kareena, Gstaad holds a special place in Saif’s heart, epitomizing romance and beauty. Indeed, his lifestyle reflects a blend of regal heritage, contemporary allure, and an unwavering pursuit of the extraordinary.