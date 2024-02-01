Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wanted to paint Mannat walls with ‘Jawan’ dialogues

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is not just the Badshah of the silver screen but also a master of wit on social media. Known for his quick wit and humorous comebacks, Shah Rukh recently engaged in a delightful exchange with Sumit Arora, the writer of his film ‘Jawan,’ during an ‘AskSRK’ session on his social media handle.

SRK, despite a hiatus of four years, made a triumphant return with three consecutive hit films last year. Among them, ‘Jawan’ stood out with its memorable dialogues, particularly the widely loved line, “Baap Se Baat Kar.” Fans took to creating reels and showcasing their appreciation for the film in various creative ways.

Sumit Arora, the writer of ‘Jawan,’ recently shared a unique tribute to Shah Rukh Khan on his social media handle. He posted an image of a wall in his home adorned with a poster of Shah Rukh from ‘Jawan’ and the iconic dialogue. This act was Sumit’s way of expressing admiration for the superstar and his impactful work.

In response to Sumit’s post, SRK once again showcased his humorous side. He quipped that he, too, had contemplated decorating a wall in his house with ‘Jawan’ dialogues but faced a peculiar challenge. In his characteristic style, Shah Rukh remarked, “Maine bhi socha tha teri lines ek deewar par lagaunga. Itne lambe lambe lambe dialogues hain tere….itni lambi deewar hi nahi hai ghar mein!” This lighthearted banter between Shah Rukh Khan and Sumit Arora not only showcased the actor’s quick wit but also highlighted the camaraderie between the artists who collaborate to create memorable films.