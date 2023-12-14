The window view in my house should be very close to Nature: Anshu Varshney

Actress Anshu Varshney, who currently plays the role of Gurleen in the love story drama ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’, has put her eminent skills on display when it comes to the decor of her house. Anshu who started her showbiz journey as a model, was a runner-up in the beauty pageant, Mrs. India Queen in 2018. The actress is open to playing different roles. She appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Bollywood film, Jawan (2023). Earlier Anshu has featured in TV shows like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan (2019) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018). She was also a part of the web series, Mentalhood in 2020.

Anshu in a candid talk with IWMBuzz.com, talks about the kind of home decor she loves and will choose for her home.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

The balcony in my house is my favourite corner of the house.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house will be the one with my family.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Pastel.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I have never thought along these lines. I would prefer to have my house according to my taste and interest.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My mother and my mother-in-law.

What should your window view look like?

My window view should be very close to Nature, trees and the sea.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

Under the bed (laughs).

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint