Couple Goals: Ravi Dubey Strike A Pose With Sargun Mehta In Candid Moment, Karan Wahi Liked It!

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are among the most beloved couples in the Indian entertainment industry. Whether attending events together, sharing heartfelt messages on social media, or simply enjoying quiet moments, they inspire others with their love story. They often share candid moments, giving their fans a glimpse into their loving relationship. Today, the actor gave a stunning picture of himself with her wife, Sargun Mehta. Take a look below-

Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta’s Together Candid Picture Appearance-

Ravi Dubey, known for his impeccable style, shared a picture on his Instagram post. He looked dashing in a light blue, plain pastel color shirt with front buttons, paired with a dark blue, lapel collar, full sleeves blazer and matching formal pants. His look was completed with a combed hairstyle, a silver ear hoop, and sunglasses, adding a touch of his signature charm.

On the other hand, Sargun Mehta looked gorgeous in a pistachio as she appeared in a V-neckline, sleeveless, floral printed, midriff fitted flared salwar and paired with multi-colored dupatta, which is set on the left shoulder and right hand. She rounded off her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup with peach blushy cheeks and matte lips, and accessories her look with gold and white beads embellished kadas, a ring, and a teal colored jhumkas.

In the photo, the actor is seen posing with her beloved wife, Sargun Mehta, in a candid pose with a sweet smile. This candid moment captures their genuine affection for each other, melting the hearts of their fans.

As soon as Ravi Dubey shared the picture with his wife, their friend Karan Wahi, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, showed his support by liking the post on his own Instagram account. This gesture of camaraderie among the celebrities is a testament to the strong bonds within the industry.