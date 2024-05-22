Jackky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Mark 3 Months Of Marriage With Cute Celebration Pic

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the most loved couples in town. After dating for a short time, the duo made their relationship official on Instagram. Later, on February 21, 2024, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in the presence of their family, friends, and close ones. On May 21, the couple completed three months of their marriage, and they couldn’t resist sharing a glimpse of their romantic celebrations.

Jackky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh’s 3 Months Marriage Anniversary Celebration

On May 21, Jackky posted a cute picture with his wife, Rakul Preet Singh. In the image, the producer looks cool in a red tee while the actress keeps it comfy in a yellow tee as they come close for a cozy selfie. What we find the cutest thing in the picture is Rakul’s adorable smile and the way she leans on Jackky’s shoulder. With this delightful click, we can guess the kind of bond they share with each other.

Sharing this million-dollar selfie with wifey in 3 months marriage anniversary, Jackky wrote, “THREE MONTHS IN. AND IT FEELS LIKE JUST YESTERDAY WE STARTED THIS JOURNEY TOGETHER. TIME FLIES WHEN YOU’RE WITH THE ONE YOU LOVE (with a shiny pink heart).”

Reacting to this, Rakul re-shared the cute picture and wrote, “DAYUMMMM YOU BEAT ME TO IT AGAIN HAPPPPPY 3 MONTHS MY LOVE! HERE IS TO FOREVER.”

In contrast, Rakul Preet Singh posted new photos on her Instagram today showing her enjoying her vacation. The actress jetted to Fiji Island with Jackky Bhagnani. From enjoying romantic dinner dates to strolling the streets to trying new cuisines, the couple is having a great time.