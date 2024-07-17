Lovebirds Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma Celebrate Their Post Marriage Date Night, Checkout Unseen Photos!

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married in the grand wedding in Jaipur, marking a wonderful and memorable celebration of their love and dedication. The couple, who dated for 13 years before marrying, smashed expectations with their wedding celebrations. Surbhi and Karan are enjoying their married life and flaunting their newlywed status in front of the media. The television actress Surbhi Chandna shared photos on Instagram with her hubby. Take a look below!

Surbhi Chandna Poses With Karan Sharma In Latest Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post, Surbhi Chandna shared photos as she looks absolutely stunning in a black one-shoulder, showcasing her toned shoulder and collarbones. It also features a midriff fitted with bodycon fit with fringed hemline mini dress, which gives oomph appearance to her glam look. She styles her look with a side-partition straight brown shiny hairstyle, which cascading down on her shoulder gracefully. Surbhi opts for glam makeup with shiny glossy face makeup with pink lips and accessories her look with a gold kada, rings and pairs with gold and black printed heels.

On the other hand, Karan Sharma looks handsome in a black and white printed half-unbuttoned, flared sleeves oversized shirt and pairs with light blue jeans. He styles his look with a side-parted combed hairstyle and pairs his dashing look with brown velvet shoes. In the photo, Surbhi Chandna poses with her hubby Karan Sharma showcasing their duo chemistry and flaunts their smile for the camera as they celebrate their post marriage date night.

