Maldives is my dream date destination: Rooprashmi Sharma

Actress Rooprashmi Sharma who is presently seen in the role of Simran in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyan Gallan is a talented personality who is romantic by heart. She has been part of projects Hero Gayab Mode On, Pishachini, Special Chabbis etc. Rooprashmi is a versatile actress and is known for her amazing acting credentials. She is still single, but holds a strong thought and desire on her Mr Perfect who is yet to arrive in her life. Here she talks about it in our segment at IWMBuzz.com.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date should have me holding the hands of my man on the beach.

Your favourite romantic movie?

If Only

What is your dream date destination?

Maldives

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

You are the best thing that happened to me.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

I don’t want to go on a date with an actor.

What does love mean to you?

If anything is for real that is “LOVE” (Empathy and Compassion)

Significance of marriage according to you:

If you marry your soulmate marriage is beautiful and sacred.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Very difficult though ( Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan)

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Both would be bliss but intelligence is what works for me.