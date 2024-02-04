Riteish Deshmukh’s cute anniversary wish for his Baiko Genelia D’Souza

Bollywood has witnessed its fair share of power couples, but none quite as endearing and heartwarming as Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Their love story, both on and off-screen, has captured the hearts of fans, making them one of the industry’s most beloved couples. Today, as they celebrate another year of marital bliss, Riteish took to Instagram to express his love for his wife, sharing a heartfelt message and a tender black and white photograph.

Riteish and Genelia’s love story began on the sets of their debut Bollywood film, “Tujhe Meri Kasam,” back in 2003. Little did they know that the reel romance would transcend into a real-life fairy tale. The couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012, in a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. Today, they celebrate a decade of togetherness, and their love has only deepened with each passing year.

Riteish and Genelia’s on-screen chemistry is undeniable. The duo has charmed audiences in several movies, including “Masti,” “Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya,” and “Lai Bhaari.” Their natural rapport and effortless camaraderie translate seamlessly on the silver screen, creating a magnetic presence that leaves fans eagerly anticipating their collaborations.

In Riteish’s anniversary post, he encapsulated the essence of their love with a heartfelt message, “When your whole world fits within your arms… aur jeene ko kya chahiye….Happy Anniversary Baiko !!! Everyday with you is a blessing!!!” The Instagram post features a striking black and white photograph of the couple sharing an intimate hug. The monochromatic tone adds a timeless quality to the image, symbolizing the enduring nature of their love. Riteish and Genelia’s genuine smiles and the warmth in their embrace speak volumes about the bond they share.