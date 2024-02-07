Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy horse riding on their first wedding anniversary, see photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, are celebrating a significant milestone today as they mark their first wedding anniversary. The duo, who tied the knot in a fairy-tale ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace last year amidst the presence of close family and friends, have been setting relationship goals ever since they made their romance public.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Sidharth poured out his love for his wife, sharing an unseen photo of them twinning in white outfits while enjoying a horse ride against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset. His caption beautifully captured the essence of their journey together. Sharing an unseen photo, Sidharth captioned, “It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove ❤️😘”’

The couple’s love story blossomed on the sets of Shershaah in 2021, where they first met and found a connection that transcended the screen. Kiara, in a candid revelation on Koffee With Karan season 8, shared the intimate details of Sidharth’s romantic proposal in Rome. Despite her inkling of what was to come, Kiara insisted on the traditional approach, urging Sidharth to seek her parents’ blessings before sealing the deal. Although her mother’s absence due to COVID was a poignant moment, their love prevailed, and the couple embarked on their journey towards marital bliss.