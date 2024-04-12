Urvashi Rautela Finds Her Love, Fans Congratulate

Urvashi Rautela often becomes the talk of the town with her sartorial fashion moments wherever she goes. Besides her presence in the industry and across the globe, her love and personal life often become topics of discussion over the internet. Earlier, she was linked with Rishabh Pant, but nobody cleared the rumors. But now, something is brewing. So, let’s find out.

Talking about Urvashi’s personal life, the actress was snapped getting close to a ‘mystery man’ in Madrid, Spain. Earlier, Netizens speculated it to be International football player Karim Benzema. The duo also clicked photos with fans. But guess what’s new? According to the latest gossip and rumors, Urvashi and Benzema are dating.

Yes, you hear that right! A photo of a fan with Urvashi and Benzema went viral on the internet, and now Urvashi herself shared photos with the footballer, posing close to him. Sharing these photos, the actress captioned it with hash tag of herself, Benzema and love. This news has enlightened her fans, and they are wishing her good.

As soon as fans and followers got the news, they started congratulating the actress in the comments. A user wrote, “Congratulations for @urvashirautela Mam You both are LEGENDS OF ALL TIME.” The other said, “Congratulations.”

