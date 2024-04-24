Watch Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma and Monalisa-Vikrant Singh’s Romantic Intimate Moments by the Pool

Witness the palpable love and togetherness of Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma and Monalisa-Vikrant Singh, two beloved couples. Their romantic gestures, a testament to their bond, have created cherished memories of poolside fun and togetherness. Immerse yourself in their moments and be inspired to set some goals.

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma and Monalisa-Karan Singh’s Romantic Moments Together-

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna shared a video on Instagram with her husband, Karan Sharma, of having fun in the pool. In the video, the Naagin actress wears a white spaghetti-strap monokini with a plunging neckline. The actress and her husband, Karan Sharma, share romantic moments in the pool, including kisses, hugs, and fun moments. Surbhi shared this heartfelt video and a beautiful love poem dedicated to her life partner, Karan Sharma.

Monalisa And Vikrant Singh

According to her Instagram story, the diva posted a photo of herself in a blue background with a sunflower-patterned dress and a photo of her husband, Vikrant Singh, twinning in blue. They’re celebrating their #firstmeetday in the photo. They originally met on April 24, 2008, and celebrated their 16th anniversary on April 24, 2024.

The diva made her second appearance in a floral-printed bikini set. In the photo, her husband raised her in his arms in the pool, smiling and enjoying their delicious supper. “Partners In Crime” is the caption she gave to this photo. In her most recent appearance, the diva posed in a black and blue striped monokini with her sweetheart in the water.

Do you like seeing both couples together in the pool? Share your thoughts in the comment section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.