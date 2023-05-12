ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside

Alia Bhatt gets hailed as the brand ambassador of Gucci. The actress earlier shared photoshoot pictures and a reel on her social media handle, cherishing the big milestone in her career, read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 May,2023 16:30:02
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is set to embrace a new role as she joins the illustrious ranks of Italian fashion house Gucci’s Global Ambassadors. The prestigious luxury brand made the groundbreaking announcement today, marking Alia as their very first Indian representative on a global scale. This exciting news comes hot on the heels of Alia’s highly anticipated and resoundingly successful debut at the prestigious Met Gala 2023.

As she continues to captivate the fashion world, Alia will soon be recognized as one of the prominent faces associated with the iconic Gucci label. In an upcoming fashion spectacle, the Gucci Cruise 2024 show to be held in Seoul next week, Alia is poised to make her inaugural appearance as the brand’s latest global ambassador, further solidifying her presence on the international fashion stage.

Gucci announced Alia Bhatt as their brand ambassador on Thursday

The distinguished fashion brand has chosen Alia to be the face of their brand, and she will be making her highly-awaited public appearance at the prestigious Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul. The grand event will be held at the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, adding an extra touch of grandeur to the occasion. This momentous fashion extravaganza not only marks Alia’s debut as the luxury label’s ambassador, but it also commemorates Gucci’s remarkable 25-year presence in the country.

Alia at Met Gala

Before this big news, the actress made it to headlines for her debut at Met Gala. The actress looked dreamy in her pearled white gown, resembling that of a princess. The outfit was designed by Prabal Gurung.

