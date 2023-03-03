Kiara Advani has been in the limelight since her marriage. Today she buzzed into the headlines as she became the new face of the Slice Mango soft drink brand. She replaced the very iconic Katrina Kaif, who is famous for this ad. Katrina Kaif has been the brand ambassador of the soft drink brand for years until today; Kiara Advani broke the news on her Instagram account.

Kiara dropped a video of Slice’s advertisement featuring herself in the new ad replacing Katrina. The viewers liked Kiara’s new venture, but many fans also expressed their disappointment.

In the video, Kiara is walking with a mango drink bottle. She is wearing a one-shoulder yellow top with a matching skirt. She teased a boy beside her with a glass of mango juice and convinced him to try it. The Ad also featured Kiara Advani’s lips with drops of mango juice same as the earlier ad. She captioned the post, “Aisi khusbhoo, aisa ras

@slice_india bana hai raseele aamon se bas! Kya aapne Slice try kiya? #SabseKhaasSlice.”

Reacting to the ad, users dropped in the comments. A user said, “Katrina Kaif made Slice the most successful fruit juice brand in India. Her name and face was enough to bring Slice success, nobody can bring that craze and success. She’s irreplaceable. Period! (No hate to Kiara tho).” The other said, “It’s good but wo maza nai aaya jo Katrina ko dekh ke aata hai..” rassiyyyyaaa” We all know Slice got famous only coz of Katrina’s ad no one even drinks this shit'” Third sarcastically wrote, “Kiara Koshish achi thi par sirf slice hai katrina ki waja sei khaas .” The raged and said, “Katrina ki ad ko haath lagaya?”

